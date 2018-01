Jan 3(Reuters) - Anhui Anli Material Technology Co Ltd

* Says it set up JV ANLI (VIETNAM) FREECODE MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED with partners, with registered capital of 113.8 billion dong (about $5 million)

* Says it holds 60 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mQyDNE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)