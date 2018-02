Feb 12 (Reuters) - Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd :

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO INCREASE SHAREHOLDINGS IN THE COMPANY BY UP TO 200 MILLION YUAN ($31.60 million) BETWEEN FEB 13 AND DEC 31 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Ha0XAz Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3283 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)