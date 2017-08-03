BRIEF-Ani pharmaceuticals reports Q2 adj. earnings of $0.98/shr

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ani Pharmaceuticals reports record second quarter and year-to-date 2017 results and reaffirms guidance

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 revenue $44.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $181 million to $190 million

* Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc says reaffirms guidance for full year 2017​

* FY 2017 revenue view $182.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: