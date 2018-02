Feb 21 (Reuters) - Anika Therapeutics Inc:

* ANIKA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q4 REVENUE $29.4 MILLION VERSUS $28.7 MILLION

* COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH TO BE AROUND MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: