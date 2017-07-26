FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anika reports Q2 earnings per share $0.76
July 26, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Anika reports Q2 earnings per share $0.76

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Anika Therapeutics Inc

* Anika reports strong second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 revenue $33.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anika Therapeutics Inc says company plans to expand into India, Australia, and New Zealand over next six to nine months

* Anika Therapeutics Inc says receiving regulatory approval for Monovisc in India for treatment of pain associated with osteoarthritis of all human synovial joints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

