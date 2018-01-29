FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 29, 2018 / 9:39 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Annil revises FY 2017 net profit forecast to fall up to 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29(Reuters) - Annil Co Ltd

* Sees FY 2017 net profit could fall up to 20 percent, or to be 63.3 million yuan to 79.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 (79.1 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2017 to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 83.1 million yuan to 94.9 million yuan

* Says decreased gross margin of main business and increased advertising expenses are the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6pR4mG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
