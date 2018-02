BRIEF-Another 59 Jobs At Carillion To Be Cut, British Govt Says

Feb 12 (Reuters) - UK‘S OFFICIAL RECEIVER:

* ARRANGEMENTS FINALISED TO TRANSFER PRISON FACILITIES MANAGEMENT, DEFENCE BASES CATERING, CLEANING CONTRACTS TO NEW PROVIDERS‍​

* PROCESS TO FIND NEW SUPPLIERS TO DELIVER CARILLION’S CONTRACTS CONTINUES‍​

* ONGOING EMPLOYMENT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED FOR MORE THAN A THIRD OF CARILLION’S WORKFORCE SO FAR AS PART OF THE LIQUIDATION ‍​

* ABLE TO SAFEGUARD EMPLOYMENT FOR FURTHER 4,418 EMPLOYEES

* ON CARILLION, EMPLOYMENT COULD NOT BE SECURED FOR 59 EMPLOYEES WORKING ON PAUSED CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS AND THEY WILL LEAVE THE BUSINESS LATER THIS WEEK‍​‍​