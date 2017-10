July 26 (Reuters) - Ansaldo Sts and Hitachi Rail Italy say:

* have been awarded, through Hitachi Ansaldo Baltimore Rail Partners, a $400.5 million contract from Maryland Transit Administration (MTA)

* contract to provide 78 Hitachi rail cars and advanced communications system by Ansaldo STS for the Baltimore Metro

* contract is Ansaldo STS's largest win in the United States