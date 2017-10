BRIEF-Ansys to buy Law Trusted Third Party for up to 108.5 mln rand

Oct 30 (Reuters) - ANSYS LTD:

* ‍ON 27 OCT, IT ENTERED INTO A LETTER OF INTENT WITH SHAREHOLDERS OF LAW TRUSTED THIRD PARTY SERVICES TO ACQUIRE SHAREHOLDER CLAIMS, IF ANY, OF LAWTRUST​

* ‍EFFECTIVE DATE OF TRANSACTION SHALL BE DATE ON WHICH ALL CONDITIONS PRECEDENT IN DEFINITIVE SALE AGREEMENT ARE MET OR WAIVED​

* ‍SHALL MAKE A MAXIMUM PAYMENT OF R108.5 MILLION FOR 100 PCT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDER CLAIMS OF LAWTRUST USING CASH AND ANSYS SHARES​

* ‍CASH PORTION SHALL BE R88.4 MILLION AND SHARE PORTION SHALL BE R20.1 MILLION​

* ‍FOUNDERS WILL BE REQUIRED TO REMAIN IN EMPLOY OF LAWTRUST FOR A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS​