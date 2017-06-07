FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Antares Pharma announces debt financing from Hercules Capital
June 7, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Antares Pharma announces debt financing from Hercules Capital

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Antares Pharma Inc

* Antares Pharma announces debt financing from Hercules Capital

* Antares Pharma Inc - has entered into a loan and security agreement for a term loan of up to $35 million, with Hercules Capital

* Antares Pharma Inc - under terms of agreement, Antares has option to draw up to an additional $10 million upon achievement of a certain performance milestone

* Antares Pharma Inc - term of loan is five years and payments under loan are interest only for initial 24-month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

