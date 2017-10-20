FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Antares Pharma receives complete response letter from FDA for Xyosted
#Regulatory News
October 20, 2017 / 10:53 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Antares Pharma receives complete response letter from FDA for Xyosted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Antares Pharma Inc

* Antares pharma receives complete response letter from the fda for Xyosted

* ‍CRL indicates that FDA cannot approve NDA in its present form​

* ‍FDA is concerned that Xyosted could cause a clinically meaningful increase in blood pressure​

* ‍CRL identified two deficiencies related to clinical data for Xyosted injection​

* Complete response ‍letter also raised a concern regarding occurrence of depression and suicidality​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

