FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Antero Midstream GP LP announces 2017 guidance, long-term outlook
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 15, 2017 / 6:58 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Antero Midstream GP LP announces 2017 guidance, long-term outlook

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream GP LP:

* Antero Midstream GP LP announces 2017 guidance and long-term outlook

* AMGP is forecasting distributions per share of $0.15 to $0.17 for year ended December 31, 2017

* Sees 2019 Antero Midstream year-over-year distribution growth 28 pct - 30 pct

* AMGP targeting distributions per share of $0.43 to $0.46 for 2018

* AMGP targeting distributions per share of $1.06 to $1.16 for 2020

* AMGP targeting distributions per share of $0.70 to $0.76 for 2019

* Sees 2018 Antero Midstream year-over-year distribution growth 28 pct - 30 pct

* Sees 2020 Antero Midstream year-over-year distribution growth 28 pct - 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.