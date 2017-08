Aug 2 (Reuters) - Antero Midstream GP Lp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 revenue $194 million versus I/B/E/S view $199.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Antero Midstream GP Lp - board declared a cash distribution of $0.32 per unit for Q2 which represents a 28% increase compared to prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: