#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 9:44 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Antero Resources reports third quarter financial results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp

* Antero Resources reports third quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $251 million

* Q3 revenue view $801 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍net daily gas equivalent production averaged a record 2,317 MMcfe/d, a 24% increase over prior year quarter​

* Antero Resources Corp - ‍Antero is targeting a compound annual production growth rate of 20% over four year period of 2017 to 2020​

* Antero Resources - ‍$1.3 billion targeted drilling, completion capital program in 2018 reflects third consecutive year of maintaining flat capital program​

* Antero Resources Corp - ‍has entered into a new upstream credit facility with a borrowing base of $4.5 billion and lender commitments of $2.5 billion​

* Antero Resources Corp - ‍lender commitments were reduced by $1.5 billion from previous commitments of $4.0 billion​

* Antero Resources Corp - ‍during Q3 of 2017, Antero’s realized natural gas price was negatively impacted by contract disputes with two counterparties​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
