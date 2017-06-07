BRIEF-Anterra Energy says ‍Pricewaterhousecoopers appointed to effect sale of assets

June 7 (Reuters) - Anterra Energy Inc :

* Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc appointed by court of queen's bench of Alberta as receiver and manager of assets of company​

* Purpose of appointing Pricewaterhousecoopers is to effect a sale of assets of company​

* All current directors of company have resigned concurrently with appointment of Pricewaterhousecoopers inc​

* Pricewaterhousecoopers has advised that operations are intended to continue in ordinary course​

* Court has authorized Pricewaterhousecoopers to obtain financing to pay for services rendered and goods sold to co or receiver from June 7​