FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Anthem issues statement regarding individual market participation Nevada
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 28, 2017 / 9:49 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Anthem issues statement regarding individual market participation Nevada

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* Anthem statement regarding individual market participation Nevada

* Anthem Inc - after "significant" dialogue with state leaders and regulators in Nevada, Anthem made some adjustments to 2018 individual plans in state

* Anthem - "pleased that some steps have been taken to address long term challenges all health plans serving individual market are facing, individual market remains volatile"

* Anthem Inc - a catastrophic medical plan will be offered off-exchange statewide under changes made by co in Nevada

* Anthem Inc says under changes made my co in Nevada, co have filed to offer on-exchange HMO plans in Clark, Nye and Washoe counties only Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.