BRIEF-Anthem reports Q3 earnings per share $2.80
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 10:16 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Anthem reports Q3 earnings per share $2.80

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc

* Anthem reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $2.80

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $11.90 to $12.00

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $10.80 to $10.90

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.65

* Q3 revenue $22.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $22.05 billion

* Anthem Inc - ‍Now expects medical enrollment to grow by nearly 100 - 300 thousand members for full year 2017​

* Anthem Inc - ‍Full year 2017 operating revenue is expected to be in range of $88.5 billion - $89.5 billion​

* Anthem Inc - ‍Medical enrollment totaled about 40.3 million members at sept 30, increase of 347,000 members, or 0.9 percent, from 39.9 million at sept 30, 2016​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.83, revenue view $88.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anthem Inc - ‍Full year 2017 medical membership is now expected to be in range of 40 million - 40.2 million​

* Anthem Inc - ‍Benefit expense ratio was 87.0 percent in Q3 of 2017, an increase of 150 basis points from 85.5 percent in prior year quarter​

* Anthem Inc - ‍Full year 2017 benefit expense ratio is now expected to be in range of 86.8% plus or minus 30 basis points​

* Anthem - ‍For FY 2017, co now expects underlying local group medical cost trend to be in range of 6.5% - 7.0%, with a bias toward low end of range​

* Anthem Inc - ‍Full year 2017 operating cash flow is now expected to be greater than $4.0 billion​

* Anthem Inc - ‍Qtrly results included net positive adjustment items of $0.15 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

