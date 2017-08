June 21 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc:

* To reduce its 2018 individual plan offerings in Wisconsin and Indiana

* In Wisconsin, one off-exchange medical plan will be offered in Menominee county only

* In Indiana, one off-exchange medical plan will be offered in Benton, White, Jasper, Newton and Warren counties

* Changes due to reduction to plan offerings do not impact Anthem's medicare advantage, medicaid or employer-based plans