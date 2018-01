Jan 22 (Reuters) - Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANTHERA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE OUTCOME OF SECOND INTERIM FUTILITY ANALYSIS IN THE PHASE 3 RESULT CLINICAL STUDY OF SOLLPURA: STUDY ON SCHEDULE FOR TOPLINE DATA THIS QUARTER

* ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ON TRACK TO REPORT TOPLINE DATA LATER THIS QUARTER​ FROM RESULT STUDY