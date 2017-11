Nov 6 (Reuters) - Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS 2017 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.58

‍ENDED Q3 OF 2017 WITH CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALING $6.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $20.8 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016​