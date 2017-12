Dec 11 (Reuters) - Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE OUTCOME OF INTERIM FUTILITY ANALYSIS IN THE PHASE 3 RESULT CLINICAL STUDY OF SOLLPURA

* BASED ON INTERIM FUTILITY ANALYSIS, RESULT STUDY WILL PROCEED, AS PLANNED, WITH TOPLINE DATA EXPECTED IN Q1 2018