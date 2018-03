March 1 (Reuters) - Antioquia Gold Inc:

* ANTIOQUIA GOLD VOLUNTARILY WITHDRAWS PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS

* ANTIOQUIA GOLD - ‍VOLUNTARILY WITHDRAWING AMENDED & RESTATED PRELIMINARY SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS FILED ON SEDAR ON NOV 30, 2017​

* ANTIOQUIA GOLD - ‍AMENDING,RESTATING PRELIMINARY SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS FILED ON AUGUST 31, 2017 IN RESPECT OF RIGHTS OFFERING TO RAISE UP TO C$62.5 MILLION​