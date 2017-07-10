BRIEF-Anxin-China Holdings says Poon Lai Yin, Michael resigned as chief financial officer

July 10 (Reuters) - Anxin-china Holdings Ltd:

* On 6 June 2017, company submitted a resumption proposal to stock exchange

* Amir Gal-Or had resigned as an executive director

* Poon Lai Yin, Michael had resigned as chief financial officer of company with effect from 11 may 2017.

* Leung Tik Fung, Davy had been appointed as chief financial officer of company with effect from 7 july 2017

* Under resumption proposal ,co proposed acquisition of target companies

* Proposed acquisition will constitute a reverse takeover involving a new listing application of company under listing rules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: