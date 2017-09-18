FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ANZ says Baosteel to acquire co's stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank​
September 18, 2017 / 8:49 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-ANZ says Baosteel to acquire co's stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

* Update on Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank-anz.ax

* Bao will acquire a 10% stake in SRCB instead of Shanghai Sinopoland Enterprise Management Development Corp

* ‍“There are no material changes to financial terms of sale for ANZ”​

* Cosco will acquire other 10% as previously announced by ANZ on 3 January 2017

* Baoshan Iron & Steel to join China Cosco Shipping Corp to Acquire ANZ’s 20% stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

