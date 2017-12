Dec 29 (Reuters) - Anzheng Fashion Group Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to sell 20 percent stake in a Shanghai-based garment firm (target firm), for totaling about 12.8 million yuan

* Co’s stake in the target firm will be lowered to 80 percent from 100 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dYFtvU

