Jan 30 (Reuters) - A. O. Smith Corp:

* A. O. SMITH ACHIEVES RECORD SALES OF $3 BILLION IN 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q4 SALES $768.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $767.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.50 TO $2.58

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDED ESTIMATED CHARGES OF $81.8 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH U.S. TAX CUTS & JOBS ACT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.43 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: