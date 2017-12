Dec 26 (Reuters) - AOI TYO Holdings Inc :

* Says its unit AOI Pro plans to sell 9,500 shares of wholly owned unit Business Architects Inc, on Dec. 31

* Says the unit AOI Pro will own 500 shares of Business Architects after transaction, lowering from 10,000 shares

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/v9UdvS

