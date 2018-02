Feb 27 (Reuters) - Aoxin Q & M Dental Group Ltd:

* ‍PROFIT NET OF TAX FOR FY2017 WAS RMB5.0 MILLION AS COMPARED TO RMB17.7 MILLION IN FY2016​

* AOXIN Q & M DENTAL GROUP -FINAL DIVIDEND OF SINGAPORE 0.20 CENTS PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF FY2017​

* FY REVENUE ROSE 16% TO RMB100.7 MILLION