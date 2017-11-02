BRIEF-Apache Corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.04

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Apache Corp :

* Apache corp qtrly earnings per share $0.16

* Apache corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Qtrly oil and gas production revenues $1,389‍​ million versus $1,439 million

* Qtrly total production was 448,235‍​ boe per day versus 520,115 boe per day

* Qtrly total average oil price $49.34 per barrel versus $44.35 per barrel

* Capital guidance for 2017 of $3.1 billion remains on track with for the full year‍​

* Qtrly total average natural gas price $2.75 per mcf versus $2.59 per mcf

* “on track to achieve fourth-quarter production targets and end the year with less debt and considerably more cash than the start of 2017”‍​

* During q3, averaged 36 operated rigs worldwide, with 17 in Permian, 4 in other North America areas, 12 in Egypt, 3 in North Sea‍​

* With recent Canadian divestment, “our portfolio is now increasingly weighted to our permian assets including alpine high”

* “Across the Permian basin, we are benefiting from the testing and optimization initiatives we put in place during 2016”

* Third-quarter production in the Permian basin averaged 161,000 boe per day, an 11 percent increase quarter over quarter

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text : (bit.ly/2zZKPxd) Further company coverage: