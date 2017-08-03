FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apache says Permian output should continue to grow 'quarter after quarter'
August 3, 2017 / 7:36 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Apache says Permian output should continue to grow 'quarter after quarter'

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Apache Corp

* Chief Executive Officer John Christmann says 2017 capital budget and dividends are fully funded

* CEO says will end 2017 with more cash and less debt than when year began

* CEO says will end year with 'significantly higher production levels' from the Permian

* Apache Corp CEO says production bottomed out in 2nd quarter and should increase rest of year

* Apache Corp CEO says average well cost at or below budgeted levels

* Apache Corp CEO says expects 2018 capital budget of $3.1 billion

* Apache Corp says does not expect rising service costs to affect budget for rest of year

* Apache Corp says sourcing more frack sand from local mines in Permian

* Apache Corp says Permian oil output should continue to grow 'quarter after quarter' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

