Jan 2 (Reuters) - Apar Industries Ltd:

* ENTERED INTO JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH PPS MOTORS PVT LTD AMONG OTHERS

* SAYS JV TO INCORPORATE CO AMPOIL APAR LUBRICANTS PVT LTD (AALPL)

* SAYS AALPL WILL MARKET LUBRICANTS IN AMPOIL BRAND

* SAYS SHARE OF CO IN JV IS 40 PERCENT