BRIEF-Apartment Investment and Management files an amended complaint against Airbnb

June 7 (Reuters)

* Apartment Investment and Management Co- filed an amended complaint against Airbnb in superior court of California

* Apartment Investment and Management - ‍complaint seeking injunctive relief and restitution under that state's unfair competition law

* Apartment Investment And Management- complaint broadening claims to include apartment owners whose properties rented "without Airbnb's first obtaining their permission" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: