BRIEF-Apartment Investment and Management posts Q3 adj. FFO $0.54/shr
October 26, 2017 / 9:03 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Apartment Investment and Management posts Q3 adj. FFO $0.54/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Aimco

* Apartment Investment and Management co qtrly ‍pro forma FFO per share $0.63​

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.54

* Sees Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.54 to $0.58

* Apartment Investment and Management co sees ‍Q4 pro forma FFO per share $0.60 to $0.64​

* Apartment Investment and Management co sees ‍FY 2017 AFFO earnings per share $2.10 to $2.14​

* Apartment Investment and Management co sees FY 2017 pro forma FFO per share ‍$2.42 to $2.46​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

