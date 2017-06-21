BRIEF-Apax Partners, Altamir sell Altran Technologies stake-bookrunner

June 21 (Reuters) - Altran Technologies Sa

* Apax Partners and Altamir Subsidiary Altrafin Participations SAS intends to sell a total of 14,796,677 Altran technologies SA - Bookbuilder SocGen says

* Total shares offered including founding shareholders 19,774,313 existing shares equal to 11.2% of the share capital

* Transaction will be structured as a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding reserved for institutional investors

* Price range € 14.9 to €15.25 per share, representing 7.25% to 5.1% discount vs last close (€16.065)