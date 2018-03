March 1 (Reuters) - APETIT OYJ:

* REG-TERO HEIKKINEN APPOINTED CFO OF APETIT PLC

‍TERO HEIKKINEN, M. SC. (ECON & BUS. ADM.) HAS BEEN APPOINTED CFO OF APETIT PLC AS FROM 1 MARCH 2018​