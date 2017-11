Nov 1 (Reuters) - APG SGA SA:

* ‍WINS SBB TENDER AND WILL SUBSTANTIALLY STEP UP ITS DRIVE TOWARD DIGITALIZATION AS IMPLEMENTATION PROCEEDS​

* ‍CONTRACT STARTS ON 1 JANUARY 2019 AND WILL RUN FOR BETWEEN FIVE AND TEN YEARS​ Source text - bit.ly/2zWK1sT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)