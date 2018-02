Feb 20 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* APHRIA AMENDS ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH NUUVERA

* APHRIA - CO, NUUVERA AGREED TO AMEND DEAL TO REDUCE REQUIRED LEVEL OF UNRESTRICTED CASH & CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO NUUVERA‘S SHARESHOLDERS

* APHRIA - CONSIDERATION UNDER AMENDMENT HAS BEEN REDUCED TO $0.60 IN CASH PLUS 0.3546 OF AN APHRIA SHARE FOR EACH NUUVERA SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)