Jan 9 (Reuters) - APN Outdoor Group Ltd:

* ‍WAYNE CASTLE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) AND ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS RESIGNED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* DAVID WATKINS WILL BE ACTING CFO

* JAMES WARBURTON WILL COMMENCE AS CEO ON 22 JANUARY​