Jan 5 (Reuters) - Apogee Enterprises Inc:

* RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF ABOUT $4.5 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018 Q4 WAS REFLECTED IN CURRENT FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN DECEMBER 2017​

* APOGEE ANNOUNCES ARCHITECTURAL GLASS RESTRUCTURING

* IN FISCAL 2018 Q4, CO TAKING RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF ABOUT $4.5 MILLION, OR $0.11PER SHARE, PRIMARILY RELATED TO PLANT CLOSURE

* WILL BE CLOSING DOMESTIC ARCHITECTURAL GLASS PLANT FACILITY IN ST. GEORGE, UT IN MARCH​