15 hours ago
BRIEF-Apollo Commercial Real Estate announces public offering of convertible senior notes
August 14, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Apollo Commercial Real Estate announces public offering of convertible senior notes

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc -

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc announces public offering of convertible senior notes

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance - ‍commenced a public offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022​

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance- ‍pending certain uses, may use portion of proceeds to temporarily reduce borrowings under repurchase agreements​

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc - ‍ARI intends to use all or portion of proceeds from offering to acquire or originate co's target assets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

