Dec 28 (Reuters) - Apollo Food Holdings Bhd:

* LIANG CHIANG HENG REDESIGNATED TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN FROM MANAGING DIRECTOR ‍​

* SAYS REDESIGNATION OF LIANG KIM POH TO MANAGING DIRECTOR FROM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ‍​ Source (bit.ly/2C1Rnkr)(bit.ly/2BNqZGO) Further company coverage: