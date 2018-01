BRIEF-ApolloMed Says Network Medical Management Has Entered Into Agreement With Accountable Health Care IPA

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Apollo Medical Holdings Inc:

* APOLLOMED ANNOUNCES THAT NETWORK MEDICAL MANAGEMENT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ACCOUNTABLE HEALTH CARE IPA TO MANAGE 160,000 PATIENTS

* APOLLO MEDICAL - ‍ A VARIABLE INTEREST ENTITY OF APOLLOMED EXTENDED A LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO $18 MILLION TO ACCOUNTABLE IPA TO FUND WORKING CAPITAL NEEDS​

* APOLLO MEDICAL - ‍CONCURRENT WITH FUNDING, ACCOUNTABLE IPA BOARD HAS BEEN RECONSTITUTED TO BE COMPRISED OF 2 DIRECTORS, WITH ONE DIRECTOR FROM NMM​