August 14, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Appaloosa dissolves share stake in Teva Pharmaceutical, Goodyear Tire & Rubber

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Appaloosa LP:

* Appaloosa LP dissolves class A share stake in Charter Communications Inc - sec filing

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - sec filing

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Ally Financial Inc

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co - sec filing

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in Kinder Morgan Inc from 5.3 million shares to 3.9 million shares - sec filing

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc by 55.7 percent to 467,000 shares

* Appaloosa LP - change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uWm5mq) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2r9xUnP)

