BRIEF-Appaloosa Lp dissolves share stake in Nucor, Delta Air Lines

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Appaloosa Lp:

* Appaloosa Lp ups share stake in Ally Financial Inc to 6.8 million shares from 1.1 million shares - SEC filing‍​

* Appaloosa Lp dissolves share stake in Southwestern Energy Co

* Appaloosa Lp dissolves share stake in Nucor Corp

* Appaloosa Lp dissolves share stake in Delta Air Lines

* Appaloosa Lp - Change in holdings are as of Sept 30, 2017 and compared with previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017​ Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2zJRjl2) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uWm5mq)