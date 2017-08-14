FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 hours ago
BRIEF-Appaloosa LP takes share stake in Chesapeake, Peabody, Wells Fargo
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
WORLD
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
CRICKET
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
India at 70
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Appaloosa LP takes share stake in Chesapeake, Peabody, Wells Fargo

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Appaloosa LP:

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 3.6 million shares in Chesapeake Energy Corp - SEC filing‍​

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 1 million shares in Peabody Energy Corp - SEC filing‍​

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 681,463 shares in Wells Fargo & Co - SEC filing‍​

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Symantec Corp - SEC filing‍​

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 ​‍​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uWm5mq) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2r9xUnP) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.