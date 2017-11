Nov 29 (Reuters) - Appen Ltd:

* ASX ALERT-APPEN TO ACQUIRE LEAPFORCE & LAUNCH CAPITAL RAISING-APX.AX

* CO TO BUY LEAPFORCE AND RATERLABS FOR US$80.0 MILLION

* ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE 35 PERCENT EPS ACCRETIVE ON AN UNDERLYING BASIS‍​

* APPEN-TO FUND DEAL PLUS TRANSACTION FEES AND WORKING CAPITAL VIA SHARES ISSUED TO LEAPFORCE VENDORS OF US$16 MILLION, NEW DEBT FACILITIES OF A$72.6 MILLION ‍​