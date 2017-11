Nov 6 (Reuters) - Appfolio Inc

* Says qtrly ‍revenue $37.9 million versus $28.2 million ​

* Appfolio, Inc. Announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $140 million to $141 million

* Says ‍diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately $35 million for FY 17​

* Says Qtrly earnings per share $0.10‍​