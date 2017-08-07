BRIEF-AppFolio says ‍Jason Randall to succeed Brian Donahoo as CEO

Aug 7 (Reuters) - AppFolio Inc:

* AppFolio Inc announces executive management transition Jason Randall appointed president & CEO as Brian Donahoo retires

* AppFolio Inc - ‍Jason Randall to succeed Brian Donahoo as president and chief executive officer following Donahoo's retirement, effective August 8, 2017​

* AppFolio Inc - Donahoo will continue to serve as an employee through December 31, 2017 to assist in transition of his roles and responsibilities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: