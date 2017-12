Dec 14 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* APPLE - ANNOUNCED MAJOR UPDATE TO PROFESSIONAL VIDEO EDITING APP, FINAL CUT PRO X

* APPLE INC - FINAL CUT PRO 10.4 IS AVAILABLE AS A FREE UPDATE ON THRUSDAY FOR EXISTING USERS, AND FOR $299.99 FOR NEW USERS ON MAC APP STORE

* APPLE INC - MOTION 5.4 AND COMPRESSOR 4.4 AVAILABLE AS FREE UPDATE ON THURSDAY FOR EXISTING USERS, & FOR $49.99 EACH FOR NEW USERS ON MAC APP STORE