BRIEF-Apple Anticipates Repatriation Tax Payments Of About $38 Bln

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* APPLE ACCELERATES US INVESTMENT AND JOB CREATION

* $350 BILLION CONTRIBUTION TO US ECONOMY OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

* ANTICIPATES REPATRIATION TAX PAYMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $38 BILLION AS REQUIRED BY RECENT CHANGES TO TAX LAW

* COMPANY PLANS TO ESTABLISH APPLE CAMPUS IN A NEW LOCATION, WHICH WILL INITIALLY HOUSE TECHNICAL SUPPORT FOR CUSTOMERS

* APPLE INC - EXPECTS TO INVEST OVER $30 BILLION IN CAPEX IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS

* EXPECTS TO CREATE OVER 20,000 NEW JOBS THROUGH HIRING AT EXISTING CAMPUSES AND OPENING A NEW ONE

* OVER $10 BILLION OF APPLE‘S EXPANDED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE INVESTMENTS IN DATA CENTERS ACROSS U.S.

* ANNOUNCED A NEW SET OF INVESTMENTS TO BUILD ON COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT AMERICAN ECONOMY AND WORKFORCE, CONCENTRATED IN THREE AREAS

* IS BREAKING GROUND ON A NEW FACILITY IN DOWNTOWN RENO, WHICH WILL SUPPORT ITS EXISTING NEVADA FACILITIES

* APPLE INC SAYS IS INCREASING SIZE OF ADVANCED MANUFACTURING FUND FROM $1 BILLION TO $5 BILLION

* LOCATION OF NEW APPLE CAMPUS FACILITY WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER IN YEAR

* “COMPANY IS ALSO INCREASING FUNDING FOR ITS CONNECTED PROGRAM”

* INVESTMENTS TO BE CONCENTRATED IN DIRECT EMPLOYMENT, SPENDING & INVESTMENT WITH DOMESTIC SUPPLIERS & MANUFACTURERS, AND FUELING APP ECONOMY